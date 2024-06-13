Royals’ Alec Marsh has no-hit bid broken up by Yankees’ Juan Soto in 7th inning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Alec Marsh threw six hitless innings Thursday against the New York Yankees before Juan Soto broke it up with a leadoff single to right field in the seventh. Marsh then retired the next three Yankees batters to strand Soto. He struck out seven, walked two and threw 96 pitches through his seven one-hit innings. The Yankees lead Major League Baseball in runs and have the best record in the majors. In winning the first three games of the four-game series, the Yankees scored 25 runs on 30 hits.

