Royals agree with versatile Adam Frazier on $4.5 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Kansas City Royals have reached agreement with utility man Adam Frazier on a $4.5 million, one-year contract to provide the club with a left-handed bat and some lineup versatility. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal was pending a physical. It calls for Frazier to make $2 million this season with an $8.5 million mutual option for next season and a $2.5 million buyout. The 32-year-old Fraizer spent last season with the AL East champion Orioles, hitting .240 with career highs of 13 homers and 60 RBIs across 141 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.