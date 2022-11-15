Royals agree with O’Hearn on $1.4M deal to avoid arbitration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn agreed to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. It was one of several moves that set the club’s 40-man roster ahead of the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft. O’Hearn hit just .239 with one homer and 16 RBIs while in 67 games while ceding playing time last season to Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.