Royals agree to deals with 4 pitchers, including Brady Singer, to avoid salary arbitration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and right-hander Brady Singer agreed to a $4.85 million contract Thursday, and fellow pitchers Nick Anderson, Carlos Hernández and Kyle Wright also agreed to deals, keeping Kansas City from going to arbitration this season. Anderson will make $1,575,000 after arriving from Atlanta, where he was 4-0 with a 3.06 ERA in relief last season. Hernandez will make $1,012,500 in 2024. Wright will make $1.8 million but is not expected to pitch as he rehabs following October shoulder surgery.

