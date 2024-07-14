Royals add bullpen depth, acquiring Hunter Harvey in trade with Nationals

By The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after pitching the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John McDonnell]

BOSTON (AP) — The Kansas City Royals added some bullpen depth in their quest for a playoff run Saturday night, acquiring right-hander Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals for a minor-league infielder and their competitive balance pick in Sunday night’s draft. The 29-year-old Harvey pitched in 43 games for the Nationals, going 2-4 with a 4.20 ERA, striking out 50 with just 12 walks in 45 innings.

