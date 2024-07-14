Royals add bullpen depth, acquiring Hunter Harvey in trade with Nationals

BOSTON (AP) — The Kansas City Royals added some bullpen depth in their quest for a playoff run Saturday night, acquiring right-hander Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals for a minor-league infielder and their competitive balance pick in Sunday night’s draft. The 29-year-old Harvey pitched in 43 games for the Nationals, going 2-4 with a 4.20 ERA, striking out 50 with just 12 walks in 45 innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.