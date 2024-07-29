Royals acquire RHP Michael Lorenzen from Rangers for minor league lefty Walter Pennington

The playoff-contending Kansas City Royals have acquired veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league left-hander Walter Pennington. Lorenzen went 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 19 games for the Rangers after signing late in spring training and making his season debut April 15. In his final start for Texas on Saturday, Lorenzen allowed four runs and five hits while recording only two outs at Toronto. He then pitched again Sunday, when he gave up one run over four innings in relief. Kansas City went into Monday, a day before the trade deadline, sitting in the American League’s third wildcard spot.

