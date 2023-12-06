Royals acquire pitcher Carlos Mateo from Astros for pitcher Dylan Coleman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have swapped pitchers with the Astros, sending right-hander Dylan Coleman to Houston in exchange for minor league right-hander Carlos Mateo. The Royals announced the trade Wednesday during the winter meetings. Mateo puts the Royals’ reserve list at 39. He turns 20 on Dec. 16. Mateo played seven games in the Gulf Coast League this year where he struck out 12 in 8 2/3 innings. Mateo made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Astros Orange in 2022. Coleman is 27 and played with Kansas City over parts of three seasons.

