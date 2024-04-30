Royal Troon to feature the longest hole in British Open history

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Royal Troon will feature the longest hole in British Open history when the Ayrshire links hosts the event for the 10th time in July. The par-five sixth hole will be extended to 623 yards, which is 22 yards longer than in 2016 the last time Troon hosted. The 152nd Open is July 18-21. Two holes later, players could see the shortest hole as the famous “Postage Stamp” could be shortened to 99 yards, weather permitting. The R&A also said at a press briefing at Royal Troon that it expects attendance to be 250,000. That’s an increase of more than 70,000 from 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.