Royal, Thornton score 22 points apiece, Ohio State defeats Rutgers in Big Ten 80-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Devin Royal scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, Bruce Thornton also had 22 points and Ohio State defeated Rutgers 80-66. Dylan Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 18 points. Thornton got the Buckeyes started, hitting 6 of 7 shots, including both his 3s, for 14 points for a 39-31 halftime lead. There were seven lead changes before Thornton’s 3 put Ohio State on top 20-18. Ace Bailey hit consecutive jumpers to get Rutgers within four early in the second half but Royal scored the next four Ohio State points and after a Thornton dunk he had 14-straight for the Buckeyes. Micah Parrrish followed that with a layup for a 63-53 lead with nine minutes left.

