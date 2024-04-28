Royal Challengers Bengaluru stay alive with win over Gujarat Titans in IPL

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Will Jacks unleashed a batting barrage at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League. Jacks scored his maiden IPL hundred off 41 balls, finishing 100 not out, which included 10 sixes as Bengaluru chased down Gujarat’s 200-3 in 20 overs with 24 balls to spare. Virat Kohli scored 70 not out off 44 balls at the other end as Bengaluru passed the victory target to reach 206-1 in 16 overs. Gujarat Titans stay seventh after 10 games with only four wins. Bengaluru stays 10th with three wins from 10 games. Chennai Super Kings hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game later Sunday.

