Roy Robertson-Harris eager to contribute to Seahawks defensive line

By SHANE LANTZ The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (95) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

SEATTLE (AP) — Six games into the season, the Seattle Seahawks needed help on defense. Earlier this week they got it, as the Seahawks acquired defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris from Jacksonville for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Robertson-Harris brings plenty of size and veteran presence to a Seahawks defense that has struggled against the run this season.

