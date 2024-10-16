Roy Robertson-Harris eager to contribute to Seahawks defensive line

SEATTLE (AP) — Six games into the season, the Seattle Seahawks needed help on defense. Earlier this week they got it, as the Seahawks acquired defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris from Jacksonville for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Robertson-Harris brings plenty of size and veteran presence to a Seahawks defense that has struggled against the run this season.

