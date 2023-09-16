Roy Hodgson taken unwell and misses Crystal Palace game against Aston Villa

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace said manager Roy Hodgson missed his team’s Premier League game against Aston Villa because he was unwell. The 76-year-old Hodgson did not travel to the game at Villa Park. His assistant Paddy McCarthy took charge in his absence. Palace said Hodgson “was taken unwell earlier today.” Hodgson has twice come out of retirement since leaving his role as Palace manager in 2021. He had a brief spell at Watford between January and May last year, and was then called up to help Palace avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

