Roy and Shakeel star in Quetta’s 16-run win over Peshawar in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Opening batters Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel shared a beefy 157-run stand as a reshuffled Quetta Gladiators side made a triumphant start in the Pakistan Super League with a 16-run win over Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. Roy scored a breezy 75 off 48 balls and lefthander Shakeel, who waited for 33 games to get his first opportunity in the PSL, made an equally fine 74 off 47 deliveries and lifted Quetta to 206-5. Babar Azam (68) and Saim Ayub (42) provided Peshawar with a brisk start of 90 off 51 balls before Peshawar’s chase got wobbled in the latter part of the innings and was eventually held to 190-6.

