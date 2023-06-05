Rousseau leads Quebec Remparts past Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 for third Memorial Cup title

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — William Rousseau made 32 saves in the first shutout of the tournament to lift the Quebec Remparts over the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 for the team’s third Memorial Cup title and first since 2006. Tournament MVP James Malatesta, Vsevolod Komarov, Kassim Gaudet, Zachary Bolduc and Charles Savoie all scored for Quebec. Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy will step aside on a winning note as coach of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions, who reached the final after opening the tournament with consecutive wins over the host Kamloops Blazers and Seattle. Thomas Milic stopped 30 shots for Seattle.

