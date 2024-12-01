Rourke throws record-tying 6 TD passes as No. 10 Indiana beats Purdue 66-0 and awaits CFP fate

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two of his record-tying six touchdown passes to Elijah Sarratt, and Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton each rushed for scores as No. 10 Indiana routed Purdue 66-0 to win the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2019. It was the Hoosiers’ most lopsided victory in the 125-game series. Indiana finished the regular season with a school-record 11 wins now must wait to hear about it’s College Football Playoff fate. The Boilermakers lost a single-season record 11 straight to close out the year, six by 35 or more points. Indiana broke open the game with three scores in the second quarter to make it 28-0. Purdue never recovered.

