Rourke, defense power Ohio to 38-7 victory over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter, Keye Thompson and Roman Parodie returned fumbles for scores and Ohio breezed to a 38-7 victory over Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference opener. Rourke completed 14 of 16 passes for 196 yards for the Bobcats (4-1, 1-0). Rourke connected with Sieh Bangura for a 29-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage and tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Will Kacmarek on Ohio’s second possession. Thompson returned a fumble 35 yards for a score for a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Ohio got a 27-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic and Parodie’s 42-yard return for a score in the second quarter to lead 24-0 at halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.