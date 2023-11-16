Rourke, Bangura help Ohio defeat Central Michigan 34-20

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for 222 yards, Sieh Bangura added 126 yards on the ground, and Ohio defeated Central Michigan 34-20. O’Shaan Allison’s 1-yard run with 4 minutes to go in the third quarter gave the Bobcats a 31-14 lead and they held on to win. Central Michigan’s Jase Bauer had touchdown passes of 50 and 62 yards, but he threw for only 45 yards the rest of the game. He was 10-of-21 passing for 157 yards, with the two scores and one interception. Rourke was 14-of-23 passing without a touchdown or interception.

