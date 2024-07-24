“Roundball Rock” is back in the NBA’s new TV deal. And there’s lots more for viewers to know

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - An NBA logo is seen on an official game ball before a basketball game, Feb. 1, 2014, in New York. The NBA said Wednesday, July 24, 2024 that it is not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league and therefore has entered into a deal with Amazon Prime Video, a move that would mean this coming season would end a nearly four-decade run of games being on TNT. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason DeCrow]

Welcome back, “Roundball Rock.” John Tesh’s iconic theme music for NBA broadcasts on NBC is coming back when the league’s new media rights deals officially commence in the 2025-26 season and is one of many highlights of the 11-year agreement the league finally completed Wednesday. Also coming: Sunday Night Basketball, Monday Night Basketball, more games on broadcast TV and a plan to make the NBA app the equivalent of one-stop shopping for finding games.

