Round of 16 was the end of the run for 16-year-old Andreeva at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mirra Andreeva won the first set against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and started thinking ahead to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Big mistake. Krejcikova rallied to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and so ended the 16-year-old Andreeva’s run at Melbourne Park in the round of 16. Andreeva got within a set of being the youngest player since Martina Hingis in 1997 to reach the last eight in Australia. She says “after winning the first set, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m almost there.’ But first set doesn’t mean that you won the match.” Take that as a lesson learned.

