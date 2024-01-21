Round of 16 was the end of the run for 16-year-old Andreeva at the Australian Open

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
Mirra Andreeva of Russia serves to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mirra Andreeva won the first set against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and started thinking ahead to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Big mistake. Krejcikova rallied to win  4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and so ended the 16-year-old Andreeva’s run at Melbourne Park in the round of 16. Andreeva got within a set of being the youngest player since Martina Hingis in 1997 to reach the last eight in Australia. She says “after winning the first set, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m almost there.’ But first set doesn’t mean that you won the match.” Take that as a lesson learned.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.