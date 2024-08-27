Rotterdam bans Feyenoord-Ajax game because of planned strike by police in pension dispute

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Rotterdam municipality has banned the Dutch top-flight match between archrivals Feyenoord and Ajax because of a planned strike by police officers at the grounds this weekend. Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb announced the decision, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported Tuesday. He says security for players and public “cannot be sufficiently guaranteed without police.” Dutch police are campaigning to maintain their right to early pensions. In recent weeks they raised the stakes by refusing to patrol around some soccer matches. It is not clear when the match that was scheduled for Sunday will now be played. The Dutch soccer association says it will likely have to be moved to a weekday evening.

