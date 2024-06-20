Rothrock and Ragen score six minutes apart as the Sounders play the Dynamo to a 2-2 draw

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Rothrock and Jackson Ragen scored six minutes apart in the second half as the Seattle Sounders played the Houston Dynamo to a 2-2 draw. Seattle (5-7-7) has lost to Houston just once in all competitions since 2017, going 11-1-1. Houston (6-6-6) last defeated Seattle in October 2021. The Dynamo took the lead in the 30th minute when they capitalized on a turnover in Seattle’s defensive half. Josh Atencio sent a cross past Stefan Frei to Latif Blessing, who dove forward to redirect it with his stomach. Rothrock, in his first start of the season, sent a shot right at Steve Clark, who spilled the attempt and Rothrock slid the rebound into the back of the net. Ragen equalized in the 63rd when he redirected Albert Rusnák’s cross.

