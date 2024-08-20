Roster spots on Lions still up for grabs going into preseason finale

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions go into their final preseason game with some decisions to make at quarterback and receiver while fourth-round draft pick Sione Vaki looks as if he has done enough to earn a roster spot. Coach Dan Campbell said there are still five or six roster positions up for grabs before Aug. 27 when rosters must be cut to 53. The Lions play their final preseason game against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.