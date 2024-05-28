Roster sizes, the future of walk-ons and other topics on minds of SEC’s football coaches

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
FILE - Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall (14), left, takes the snap from Auburn center Reese Dismukes (50) as the Auburn offense operates against Missouri on the SEC logo during the first half of Auburn's 59-42 win over Missouri in the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Atlanta, Ga. Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 officials are expected to provide the final approval of a $2.8 billion plan that will settle antitrust claims and set the stage for college athletes to start sharing the billions of dollars flowing to their schools. (AP Photo/Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jason Getz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Getz]

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Southeastern Conference football coaches are bracing for the impact of a potential downsizing of rosters around the NCAA, but they’re united in support of the walk-ons. They convened at the league’s spring meetings with potential roster caps among the issues on their minds following a settlement agreement involving the NCAA and the five biggest conferences. How that ultimately shakes out won’t be clear for months, but Texas A&M coach Mike Elko was especially adamant against the prospect of football rosters being limited to as few as 85 players, which would eliminate walk-ons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.