Rossi sparks Crew to 2-0 victory over Toronto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diego Rossi scored early, Jacen Russell-Rowe used an assist from goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to score late and the Columbus Crew handed Toronto its 10th straight loss in all competitions, upping their unbeaten streak at home to 12 with a 2-0 victory. Rossi found the net in his second appearance and first start for Columbus (12-7-6) in his return to the league, scoring unassisted in the 21st minute to give the Crew a 1-0 lead. Rossi scored 48 goals for Los Angeles FC from 2018-21 before heading overseas to play for Turkey’s Fenerbahçe S.K. Russell-Rowe used a pass from Schulte in the 89th minute to score his fourth goal of the season. Schulte finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for Columbus. Tomás Romero had six saves for Toronto (3-13-10).

