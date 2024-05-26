Rossi scores twice, leads Crew past Orlando City 2-0 for third straight road win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diego Rossi scored a goal in each half and the Columbus Crew notched their third straight victory on the road, beating Orlando City 2-0. Columbus (6-2-6) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a penalty-kick goal by Rossi in the first minute of stoppage time. The PK was awarded for a foul on Orlando City midfielder César Araújo following a video review. Rossi gave the Crew a two-goal lead in the 61st minute when he took a through ball from Yaw Yeboah and sent a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the net. Patrick Schulte turned away five shots to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season for the Crew. Pedro Gallese had one save for Orlando City (4-6-4).

