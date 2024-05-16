Rossi, Hinestroza help Crew beat Montreal 3-1, end 7-match winless stretch

MONTREAL (AP) — Diego Rossi and rookie Marino Hinestroza scored second-half goals to propel the Columbus Crew to a 3-1 victory over CF Montreal. The defending-champion Crew (4-2-6) began the night in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and had not earned a victory since beating the New York Red Bulls on March 16. They went 0-2-5 until righting the ship against Montreal (3-6-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.