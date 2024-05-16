Rossi, Hinestroza help Crew beat Montreal 3-1, end 7-match winless stretch

By The Associated Press
CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) is congratulated on his goal against the Columbus Crew by teammate Joaquin Sosa (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Montreal.(Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christinne Muschi]

MONTREAL (AP) — Diego Rossi and rookie Marino Hinestroza scored second-half goals to propel the Columbus Crew to a 3-1 victory over CF Montreal. The defending-champion Crew (4-2-6) began the night in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and had not earned a victory since beating the New York Red Bulls on March 16. They went 0-2-5 until righting the ship against Montreal (3-6-3).

