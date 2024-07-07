Rossi, Hernández help Crew hand Toronto sixth straight defeat with 4-0 victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diego Rossi had a goal and two assists, Juan “Cucho” Hernández had one of each and the Columbus Crew breezed to a 4-0 victory over Toronto FC. The defending-champion Crew (11-3-6) have won four in a row by outscoring their opponents 15-1. Toronto (7-13-3), which has yet to use the same starters in back-to-back matches this season, has lost six straight. Patrick Schulte finished with two saves to earn his seventh clean sheet of the season, third most in the league. Columbus scored the only goal it would need when Cucho took a pass from Rossi in the 15th minute and scored his 11th goal this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.