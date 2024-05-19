Rossi has goal, assist in Crew’s 3-1 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Diego Rossi gave Columbus the lead for good with a first-half goal and added an assist as the Crew notched their second straight road win with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Defending champion Columbus (5-2-6) has posted back-to-back victories away from home following a seven-match winless streak. Chicago (2-8-4) saw its winless streak reach seven and scored just its second goal during the skid. The Crew took a 1-0 lead for good in the 30th minute when Rossi corralled his own missed shot and scored. It was Rossi’s second goal of the season and his second in as many matches.

