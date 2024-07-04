Rossi cycles to the top of IndyCar free agent list. The former Indy 500 winner seeks strong landing

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE -Alexander Rossi watches during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis GP auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Indianapolis. Arrow McLaren Racing is making yet another change to its IndyCar lineup and will replace Alexander Rossi with Christian Lundgaard. Rossi spent last season and this with McLaren, while Lundgaard, of Denmark, has been with Rahal Letterman Lanigan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

Alexander Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie with Andretti Global, but when that relationship staled after seven seasons, he moved on to what he thought was a better IndyCar team. After an impasse over negotiations on a new deal, Rossi and Arrow McLaren are splitting at the end of the season. Now, Rossi heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend ranked seventh in the championship standings but arguably the most consistent McLaren driver through the first eight races. But he needs to find a new ride in an increasingly shrinking free agent market.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.