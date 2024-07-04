Rossi cycles to the top of IndyCar free agent list. The former Indy 500 winner seeks strong landing

Alexander Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie with Andretti Global, but when that relationship staled after seven seasons, he moved on to what he thought was a better IndyCar team. After an impasse over negotiations on a new deal, Rossi and Arrow McLaren are splitting at the end of the season. Now, Rossi heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend ranked seventh in the championship standings but arguably the most consistent McLaren driver through the first eight races. But he needs to find a new ride in an increasingly shrinking free agent market.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.