Rossetto helps Atlanta United earn 1-1 draw with Toronto

ATLANTA (AP) — Matheus Rossetto scored the equalizer in the second half and Atlanta United earned a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Rossetto scored the tying goal in the 60th minute for Atlanta United (1-0-1), which improved to 3-0-4 all-time in regular-season home matches against Toronto. New striker Giorgos Giakoumakis made his debut for Atlanta United after his visa was cleared this week. The hosts were trying to become the first team to win their first two home matches in four straight seasons. Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (0-1-1) the lead with a goal in the 52nd minute on an assist from Michael Bradley.

