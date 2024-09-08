Ross, Hagens lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 73-0 rout of NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Oshawn Ross ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and Mekhi Hagens threw for 350 yards and two scores to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 73-0 rout of NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist in its home opener. The Golden Lions held the HBCU from Little Rock to just 161 total yards while amassing 670 yards from scrimmage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.