Ross Chastain savors dominant run, wins NASCAR season finale despite not racing for championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ross Chastain stole some of the thunder from NASCAR’s championship weekend. He’s not making any apologies. The 30-year-old won in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, becoming the first driver to win the season finale while not racing for the championship since Denny Hamlin in 2013, one year before this current elimination format began. Chastain didn’t give an inch throughout the race, frustrating Ryan Blaney, who won his first career NASCAR championship but couldn’t get past the No. 1 car to win the race.

