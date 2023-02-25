Roslovic’s 3rd period goals lift Blue Jackets over Edmonton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored twice in the third period on his way to a four-point game, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Saturday despite giving up a four-goal lead.

Kirill Marchenko also scored twice, Patrik Laine contributed a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner had a goal and one assist, and Johnny Gaudreau and Roslovic had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 48 shots — including 24 in the third period — to help Columbus snap a two-game losing streak.

Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists for Edmonton, and Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie each had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 10 shots before being replaced at 5:56 of the second by Stuart Skinner, who also stopped 10.

Edmonton is in third place in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings. The Blue Jackets are tied with Anaheim for last place in the NHL.

Columbus seemed to be on its way to an easy win with four unanswered goals to start the game; Marchenko in the first and second period, and second-period goals from Jenner and Laine.

Foegele put Edmonton on the board at 6:40 of the second and opened the floodgates. The Oilers scored three more times that period. Draisaitl’s notched his NHL-leading 23rd power play goal, McDavid got one at 12:51 and his team-leading third short-handed score less than two minutes later knotted the game at 4 apiece.

Roslovic put Columbus in front to stay at 9:01 and made it 6-4 with just over 5 minutes remaining. Hyman added Edmonton’s final goal at 17:04.

Edmonton: Hosts Boston on Monday.

Columbus: Visits Minnesota on Sunday.

