Rosero and Pulido each score, Sporting KC beats Earthquakes 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dany Rosero and Alan Pulido each scored a goal to help Sporting Kansas City rally from an early deficit and beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1. Pulido, who scored a career-best 14 goals last season, put away a left-footed volley to cap the scoring in the 29th minute. Vítor Costa de Brito opened the scoring in the 11th minute — his first MLS goal — for San Jose. Rosero headed home a corner kick by Jose Rodríguez to make it 1-1 in the 18th. Tim Melia had five saves for Sporting KC.

