Rosenqvist and Palou lead qualifying for races that will set field for IndyCar $1 million challenge

THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou will lead the field to green in Sunday morning’s pair of heat races that determine which 12 IndyCar drivers will advance into the exhibition Thermal $1 million Challenge. The made-for-TV all-star race of sorts will consist of only 12 of IndyCar’s 27 drivers, but the dozen who do compete will have to get into the event via a pair of earlier heat races. The starting lineups for the heat races were set Saturday in a pair of eight-minute qualifying sessions. The top six finishers in the heat races will advance into the “A Main” and race for a $500,000 prize over a 20-lap race split into two 10-lap segments.

