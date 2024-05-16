Rose Zhang withdraws from this week’s LPGA tournament because of illness after playing three holes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Defending champion Rose Zhang withdrew from the Mizuho Americas Open on Thursday because of illness after completing only three holes of the opening round.

Zhang started on the back nine at Liberty National. She shot par on No. 10, double bogey on 11 and par on 12.

The 20-year-old Zhang ended Nelly Korda’s record-tying run of winning five straight LPGA tournament starts by finishing first last week at the Cognizant Founders Cup. It was her first victory in almost a year.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.