Rose Zhang sets another record for 5-shot lead in Augusta Am

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rose Zhang is taking a five-shot lead into the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. It’s already among the most prestigious amateur titles in women’s golf and about the only thing Zhang hasn’t won. Zhang set the tournament record with a 66 on Wednesday. She followed with a 65 on Thursday to reach 13-under par at Champions Retreat. All 72 players get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, and the final round of the ANWA is Saturday at the home of the Masters. Zhang leads by five over Andrea Lignell. Jenny Bae is another shot back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.