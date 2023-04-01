Rose Zhang holds on to win Augusta Women’s Am in playoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rose Zhang is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, and it was a lot harder than she imagined. She had a five-shot lead at the start of the round. She won on the second hole of a playoff against Georgia senior Jenny Bae. Zhang shot a 76 and didn’t have an easy time until she tapped in par in the playoff. The 19-year-old from Stanford has won the U.S. Women’s Amateur, the NCAA title and now the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Bae charged from six shots behind. That was mostly due to Zhang’s bad round. Bae shot 70.

