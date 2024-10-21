Rose Lavelle scores seventh NWSL goal as Gotham takes down first-place Orlando Pride with 3-1 win

Sam Hiatt, Rose Lavelle and Ella Stevens all got on the scoresheet as Gotham took down the first-place Orlando Pride 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in the National Women’s Soccer League. Lavelle and Stevens both scored their seventh goals of the season, a new career high for both players. Adriana scored the Pride’s lone goal, finishing a penalty kick after teammate Barbra Banda was brought down in the box. Heather Stainbrook scored her first professional goal as the Washington Spirit defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Makenna Morris scored the Spirit’s second goal late in the second half. Claudia Zornoza and Sydney Leroux traded goals as Angel City and the Utah Royals played to a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

