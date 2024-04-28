Rose Lavelle scores in Gotham debut for 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Rose Lavelle, in her first appearance for Gotham, scored seven minutes into stoppage time for a 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. After a stalemate in regulation, rookie Reilyn Turner gave Louisville the lead earlier in stoppage time. Racing was coming off their first victory last weekend against Utah after opening the season with five straight draws. Gotham, the defending NWSL champions, were winless in their previous three matches while dealing with a spate of injuries.

