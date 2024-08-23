Rory McIlroy’s tee shot goes in the rough. His 3-wood goes in the water

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s tee shot went into the rough on the 17th hole at Castle Pines. His 3-wood went into the water. McIlroy tossed his club in frustration with enough force that it hopped into the pond in front of the tee. He was able to retrieve the club and he made par on the hole. But it was a reflection of another mediocre day. He shot 71 and was 10 shots behind in the BMW Championship. And it was a pretty tame toss. Far more memorable was when he flung his 3-iron into the lake at Doral in 2015.

