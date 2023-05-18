Rory McIlroy’s 36-foot, par-saving putt triggers 1st-round turnaround at Oak Hill

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finds himself in the mix at the PGA Championship thanks to a 36-foot par-saving putt from the fringe on his 11th hole. The putt propelled McIlroy to birdie the next two holes and finish the first round at a respectable 1 over par at Oak Hill. Very little was going right for the four-time major champion after opening 3 over through his first nine holes. His early struggles appeared to be a carryover from the Master last month, when he missed the cut at 5 over following a second-round 77.

