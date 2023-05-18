Rory McIlroy’s 36-foot, par-saving putt triggers 1st-round turnaround at Oak Hill

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finds himself in the mix at the PGA Championship thanks to a 36-foot par-saving putt from the fringe on his 11th hole. The putt propelled McIlroy to birdie the next two holes and finish the first round at a respectable 1 over par at Oak Hill. Very little was going right for the four-time major champion after opening 3 over through his first nine holes. His early struggles appeared to be a carryover from the Master last month, when he missed the cut at 5 over following a second-round 77.

