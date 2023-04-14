Rory McIlroy to give up $3 million by skipping Hilton Head

Rory McIlroy is not getting the remaining $3 million of his Player Impact Program bonus after pulling out of the RBC Heritage. McIlroy has not spoken publicly since missing the cut at the Masters and then withdrawing from Hilton Head. The PGA Tour confirms that he won’t be getting the balance of his $12 million bonus from finishing second in the PIP. McIlroy received $9 million in January, which was 75%. Among the obligations to get the bonus are playing in all but one of the designated events. McIlroy already missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.