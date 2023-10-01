Rory McIlroy takes inspiration from Roman emperor to lead Europe to Ryder Cup success as top scorer

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Rory McIlroy was still running hot after his parking-lot outburst at the Ryder Cup on Saturday night as he made his way to Marco Simone the following morning to help Europe regain the trophy. He spoke to his wife and also took inspiration from the personal writings of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius to get in the right frame of mind. McIlroy responded by beating Sam Burns in the singles for a fourth point of the week that left him as the top scorer. He has a warning for the Americans with the 2025 Ryder Cup in mind: “I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup. And that’s what we’re going to do at Bethpage.”

