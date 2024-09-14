Rory McIlroy survives a strong wind for a 69 to lead Irish Open over Manassero

NEWCASTLE, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has a one-shot lead in the Irish Open and a chance to erase two bad memories on home soil. McIlroy matched the low round of a windy day at Royal County Down with a 69. He leads Matteo Manassero of Italy. McIlroy has won the Irish Open before. But winning in Northern Ireland would be special. His last time at Royal County Down he shot 80 in the first round in the 2015 Irish Open. Five years ago, he opened with 79 at Royal Portrush and missed the cut in the 2019 British Open.

