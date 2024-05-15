Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour is ‘worse off’ without Jimmy Dunne on board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour is worse off with Jimmy Dunne no longer on the board. Dunne was one of the key architects in the June 6 framework agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. A deal was supposed to get done by the end of 2023. Dunne says he was no longer involved in discussions with a board he feels has mostly player control, so he resigned. McIlroy says negotiations with the Public Investment Fund have stalled because Dunne wasn’t involved. Lucas Glover also criticized developments. He says players aren’t qualified to be running the business of golf.

