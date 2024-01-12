Rory McIlroy recovers from a quadruple bogey to keep 2-shot lead at Dubai Invitational

By The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of Dubai Invitational golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili]

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has recovered from a quadruple bogey to shoot a 1-under 70 and maintain the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Invitational. The No. 2-ranked Northern Irishman sank a 30-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 16th and finished the second round with a two-stroke lead on 10-under 132 overall at Dubai Creek Resort. Jeff Winther bogeyed the 18th and joined Yannik Paul in a tie for second place at the European tour event. McIlroy had surprised himself with a first-round 62 and added back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes Friday. His quad came on the par-3 eighth. But he then made three birdies on the back nine.

