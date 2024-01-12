Rory McIlroy recovers from a quadruple bogey to keep 2-shot lead at Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has recovered from a quadruple bogey to shoot a 1-under 70 and maintain the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Invitational. The No. 2-ranked Northern Irishman sank a 30-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 16th and finished the second round with a two-stroke lead on 10-under 132 overall at Dubai Creek Resort. Jeff Winther bogeyed the 18th and joined Yannik Paul in a tie for second place at the European tour event. McIlroy had surprised himself with a first-round 62 and added back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes Friday. His quad came on the par-3 eighth. But he then made three birdies on the back nine.

