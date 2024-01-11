Rory McIlroy opens 2024 with bogey-free 62 to lead Dubai Invitational

By The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of Dubai Invitational golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili]

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is playing the Dubai Invitational as a favor to a friend and to get in some early-year practice in pleasant weather conditions. McIlroy might end up taking home the trophy the way he has started. The No. 2-ranked Northern Irishman made nine birdies in a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to take a two-shot clubhouse lead in the first round. Yannik Paul of Germany was two shots behind at Dubai Creek Resort. McIlroy sees a tournament in a relaxed setting, with no cut and a 60-man field as a gentle way to ease into 2024.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.