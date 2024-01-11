Rory McIlroy opens 2024 with bogey-free 62 to lead Dubai Invitational

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is playing the Dubai Invitational as a favor to a friend and to get in some early-year practice in pleasant weather conditions. McIlroy might end up taking home the trophy the way he has started. The No. 2-ranked Northern Irishman made nine birdies in a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to take a two-shot clubhouse lead in the first round. Yannik Paul of Germany was two shots behind at Dubai Creek Resort. McIlroy sees a tournament in a relaxed setting, with no cut and a 60-man field as a gentle way to ease into 2024.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.