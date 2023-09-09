Rory McIlroy moves into contention at Irish Open, 2 shots behind leader Hurly Long

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy birdied his last two holes to move into contention for a second Irish Open title as most of the players in front of him faltered in the third round. McIlroy finished off a 6-under 66 with a short birdie putt on the 18th to push into third place, two shots behind leader Hurly Long of Germany. Long needed a birdie on the last hole to restore a two-shot advantage over McIlroy after a 70 gave him a 13-under total of 203. Jordan Smith then also birdied the par-5 18th to move into second place, one shot behind Long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.