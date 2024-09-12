Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes and is 2 shots off the lead at his home Irish Open

NEWCASTLE, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has birdied his final three holes to shoot 3-under 68 and sit two strokes off the first-round lead at the Irish Open. The No. 3-ranked McIlroy is attempting to win his home tournament for the second time and is playing at Royal County Down Golf Club, which is a short drive from his childhood home of Holywood and where he used to play with his friends. Tough winds and some rain made for tough conditions. No. 291-ranked Todd Clements of England dealt with it all the best in making five birdies and a 15-footer for eagle for a 66 and the clubhouse lead. Sami Valimaki of Finland and Alejandro Del Rey of Spain were in a tie for second after 67s.

