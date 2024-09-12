Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes and is 2 shots off the lead at his home Irish Open

By The Associated Press
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, center, after his shot from the rough on the 2nd during day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, Ireland, Thursday Sept. 12, 2024. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Liam McBurney]

NEWCASTLE, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has birdied his final three holes to shoot 3-under 68 and sit two strokes off the first-round lead at the Irish Open. The No. 3-ranked McIlroy is attempting to win his home tournament for the second time and is playing at Royal County Down Golf Club, which is a short drive from his childhood home of Holywood and where he used to play with his friends. Tough winds and some rain made for tough conditions. No. 291-ranked Todd Clements of England dealt with it all the best in making five birdies and a 15-footer for eagle for a 66 and the clubhouse lead. Sami Valimaki of Finland and Alejandro Del Rey of Spain were in a tie for second after 67s.

